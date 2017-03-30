Zebronics launches 5.1 Dhoom Speakers

Zebronics announced its newest 5.1 Tower Speakers ‘Dhoom – BTRUCF ‘ that’s the right package to deliver the power and muscular performance for an incredible ‘Monster sound experience’

Be at the heart of the movie or gaming experience, the speaker compliments every room and set up. With its unique LED Display and Glamor design, the speaker adds personality to every room.

Being true to its name, the 5.1 speakers immediately hits you with an exciting, dynamic performance that’s powerful and immense. A big, bolshy bruiser of a speaker with dual drive satellite, has a total RMS sound output of 170 watts RMS & the power output of the subwoofer is 80 watts RMS. The speaker ensures superior sound from all angles with enhanced acoustic performance.

With its 7.62cms(3) full range driver and 25.4cms(10) bass driver, it dispenses heart thumping bass, tuned with the equalizer modes, ensuring that you always experience clear highs and mids, with a stupendous level of detail.

Commenting on the launch of Dhoom Speakers, Pradeep Doshi, Director Zebronics India adds, “Yet another, power packed speaker brings the power packed performance, from the House of Zebronics. We are thrilled to bring the addition to our sound monster speakers. The perfect package of good looks with good sound that shall add glamour in your rooms, defines our Dhoom Speakers”

Enhancing your experience, the speaker also sports numerous connectivity options which include USB and SD/MMC Cards along with Bluetooth and the very unique, Sleep function. The Speaker comes with built-in FM Tuner and a full functional remote control.