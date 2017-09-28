Zebronics launches its 5.1 Multimedia Speakers ‘ZEB-SW6760RUCF’ for the festive season

Zebronics announces its newest ‘ZEB – SW6760RUCF’ a 5.1 multimedia speaker which brings theatre surround sound for momentous performances to the festive season at very pocket friendly price.

This system, i.e. the five satellite speakers and the base are packed with enhanced convenience and easy operation. At the core of this product is a thumping Bass effect with 60 watts RMS power output. With the speakers helping in 360-degree dispersion of sound waves for Hi-Fi surround sound, the subwoofer within its 10.6 cms powerful bass driver and satellites are equipped with 7 cms drivers.

Bringing compact audio to Indian Homes, the speaker scores full in good looks with glossy panel and attractive design.

With the bright LED Display and easy connectivity options to PCs, MP3, TVs, the speaker also supports USB Device and SD Card slot. With built in FM & advanced Music options, the speaker redefines your Music experience.

Speaking on the launch of festive special speakers, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics said, “We are excited on the new addition for the festive season. Festivals and fun go hand in hand, which gets underlined by Music. The newest speakers with no compromise in sound or looks promises to bring you the vibes of celebrations, surround sound”

​The user-friendly remote control and catalogue will mean that the gizmo will become a part of your drawing room or bedroom in no time!

With Navratri at the doorstep and Diwali to follow, the very stylish and performance-oriented Zebronics speakers will leave no corner of your home and heart untouched by your favourite sound. The speaker is already available with leading retail stores across India.