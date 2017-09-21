Zebronics launches its newest “Full Moon” Tower Speakers

Zebronics announces the latest in its expansive ‘Full Moon” Tower Speakers bringing full-fledged stereo sound for music listening. With the advent of the festive season, the tower speakers are ideal to charge your room with 360-degree of the audio experience.

Embodying a brilliant engineering and modern design, it is equipped with a wooden enclosure and slim design which attunes your home décor and adds fashion to every room. With high power digital amplifier technology, 10.16cms (4) x 4 midrange, 3.81cms (1.5) x2 tweeter and 20.32cms (8) x2 subwoofer drivers listen to every beat crisp and clear, because every beat does count!

Packed with 200watts RMS and the cutting-edge technology, the speakers gives dynamic depths to your listening experience. The speaker is fully remote controlled and comes with a built-in digital equalizer that helps you enhance your music experience through various sound controls like volume, bass and treble controls. Bundled with dual microphone jacks, two wireless microphones and speaker comes integrated with RGB lights, the speakers allow you to create your own Karaoke studio.

The Full Moon Tower Speakers can be easily connected to your PC, TV, MP3 player or DVD player, which also includes USB port and an SD card slot supporting up to 32 GB – With the connectivity, so fine, you will never run out of music option. You can also connect your mobile phone with the speakers through 3.0 +EDR Bluetooth connectivity.

Speaking on the launch Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “When it comes to Audio, Zebronics has become synonym to it. Be it our Multimedia speakers or Tower Speakers we have it all covered for you. Today Zebronics boasts the widest range of Speakers that lets your room be filled with sound and not just boxes. We are glad to bring in the newest ‘Full Moon’ with some extraordinary thumping sound, that lets the festivities begin”