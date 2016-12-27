Zebronics Launches Monster Pro X15 Tower speakers

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd yet again bring another ingenious addition to its advancing range of Tower speakers, this time unveiling its latest addition, the ‘Monster Pro X15 Tower speakers’. True to its name, the speakers sport the 180w RMS of Monstrous Sound, to amplify your music experience to club –like sound.

Redefining the term Loud, bring home the party with the 2-way speaker system. This dual unit speaker set is integrated with a whooping 180W of total output RMS and 15X2 drivers that delivers a thunderous sound output without any distortion, even at the highest volumes intensifying your listening/Music experience.

A complete must-have for all mixing enthusiasts and party DJs, the Monster Pro X15 is equipped with advanced DJ functionalities that lets you tune every aspect of your audio easily, the speaker has a dedicated control panel that includes 5 Band equaliser, Individual Volume, Bass and treble control for MIC & Guitar & Master Control as well enabling you to tune your music the way you like. Furthermore, you can also adjust the left & right channel volume level individually.

Now invite your friends over for a Karaoke night or unleash your inner guitar hero with the Monster Pro X15 comes with Dual wireless mic and option to add two more mics with wires or even a guitar and ensures that your vocals reach every corner of your room.

Speaking on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “Our first in the DJ Series, not only do Monster Pro X15 look good but they sound good as well. It no longer shall be ‘Music is Loud’, Pro X15 shall redefine it to ‘Loud is ‘Music’. Engineered as a comprehensive audio entertainment system, the Monster Pro X15 Tower speakers elevates the style quotient of your room while ensuring a surpassing audio experience”

With the sound, loud enough to make your neighbours complain, Pro X15 lets you pair it any Bluetooth enabled devices like tablets, smartphones & more easily. The speaker also has dual 3.5mm mini-jack input that allows you to connect almost any music device with RCA/Stereo out. Simply plug in and easily enjoy your music. Additional connectivity options like USB & SD Card are also included.

To give you complete wireless freedom, the speakers also has a wireless remote that gives you total control over the speaker even at a distance. The Perfect loud speakers for large rooms, the Monster Pro X15 delivers truly unrivalled sound quality and value.