Zebronics Launches Newest Wireless Headphone With Rhythmic LED Lights, Neptune

Zebronics introduces its newest headphone, Neptune; a stylish headphone with a complete package of wireless comfort and a advanced high-end chipset boasting sound to a new level of listening experience.

With robust design and leather covered headband’s appealing guise, the headphones go a step ahead to enhance your style quotient. It is embedded with Rhythmic LED lights which beam a showcase of your tunes and the graphics groves on your beats.

Its super-long playback capacity of 10 hours allows you to listen to your music all day long, without any interruption. But what aids you to experience the rich sound quality, is the extra soft padded cushions which not just let you enjoy your taste in music for long hours but also shuns every other ambient sound for you. Also, loaded with an elite class Microphone for hands-free call function and media control buttons, you don’t need to reach your phone to change track or adjust the music volume.

“The music quality is bound to be commendable, credits to the high-tech and superior quality technical components that never seize to amaze you. We have also improved the battery life with the advanced wireless chipset,” says Director of Zebronics, Pradeep Doshi.

Being a wireless BT V4.1 headphone, your compatible phone can connect to it at ease in no time. All you need to do is pair with the wireless pairing name, ZEB-NEPTUNE within 10 meters of range. However, the wired connectivity of AUX is also available in this newest headphone.