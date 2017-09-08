Zebronics Launches Smallest Portable Speaker, Noble

Zebronics announced the launch of super compact & stylish ‘Noble Speaker’ a speaker for just about every person. From those who want only the best sound to outdoor adventure to bass heads, with Noble it’s all covered.

Devised with the penchant for style yet balanced with excellent sound, the drool worthy speaker is every hearts content. Compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the speaker sounds very good and plays very loud for its size with the battery life of up to 120minutes of playback.

Metallic finish with modern colors, the ultra-portable speaker seamlessly pairs up with mobile or any Bluetooth device whereas the small yet powerful speaker provides distinguishably loud and distortion free music with uninterrupted music playback time of up to 120 minutes. Adding to that, there is a built-in microphone that also allows the user to make and receive calls, at the press of one button.

Speaking on the new product launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “Our passion for audio, translates with every single launch. The latest Noble Speaker actually bestows our thoughts on the finest combination of size & volume to create the loud SOUND. With Noble, don’t be fooled with its size as it’s the smallest package which brings biggest Happiness”

With a range of about 10 meters, the speaker is compatible with Micro SD Card/AUX input. It also comes with a built-in FM bringing the users an amplified outdoor entertainment at an affordable price.