Zebronics launches Tornado 2″ 2.1 Speakers

Zebronics, a brand known for its diversified technological innovations to create enriching experiences, brings its newest 2.1 Speakers ‘Tornado 2’ that features roaring sound and distortion free performance, that astounds its nickname ‘Tornado 2’. Packed with impressive features and looks, Zebronics, is yet again bringing in the best of sound at the best price.

‘Tornado 2’ the 2.1 speaker system comes with massive sound output of 12-watts RMS. The cutting-edge sound technology with Digital Audio processing ensures high quality sound that is capable of effective sound throw. It comes with two satellites and a subwoofer that delivers crisp sound. Thus, you experience theatre like sound quality at your home.

The subwoofer is armed with a wooden cabinet that facilitates natural sound flow. With 80Watts RMS power output, you get to enjoy optimized sound quality. its 20cms bass driver of the subwoofer provides strong bass without any compromise on the sound quality. Each satellite comes with dual 7.6cms drivers and single 1.5cms tweeter.

All these powerful features are packed in a stylish body which comes with a sleek finish. The satellite boxes have an ergonomic design that saves space. The volume control buttons are easy to access and use along with other multimedia and control buttons. The speaker also comes with karaoke function.

The speakers come with USB port, SD-memory card slot and inbuilt FM Radio so you can play your favorite music directly, without the need to connect the speaker set to a computer. Furthermore, it also offers smooth connectivity to MP3 players, PC, TV, CD and DVD players with the fully functioned remote control.

For the convenience of the user, this energy blaster also comes with a fully functional remote control to manage the range of the volume with super ease.

The Bluetooth speaker comes with a 1 year warranty and will be soon available in the leading retail and etail stores across India.