Zebronics Launches TOWER POWER ‘ORIENT’ SPEAKER

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd brings in another Monster Sound, the latest Tower Power, ‘Orient Tower Speakers’ standing tall embodying both the values and sound to, tall claims to fame. With the launch of Orient Speaker, Zebronics becomes one of the leading brands in India to boast an extensive range of over 20 Tower Speakers.

Housed in a wooden enclosure, not only Orient brings unparalleled sound experience but also boasts enchanting visuals that compliments its slim design along with the color changing lights, that adds style to the room.

Integrated with 4 drivers that delivers incredibly powerful sound in such a small footprint, the orient Tower Speaker fills your room with clear powerful sound. Regardless of where it is kept, the orient Tower Speaker will be the center of attraction, with its powerful sound and color changing lights, that lets you make some noise with Monster SOUND. Designed for both move and music enthusiasts, Orient brings that edge of innovation.

To give you ultimate comfort and convenience, the orient Tower speakers has Bluetooth connectivity that enables you stream music directly from your smartphone, tablet or any other Bluetooth enabled devices seamlessly. To enhance your multimedia experience, you also get AUX Input, USB/TF Card & FM Radio Support.

Speaking on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “Orient is a very good looking speaker, which shall surely surprise you with its sound quality for a such a small size. The speaker truly resonates the brand philosophy – The commitment to provide more options to the consumers, even in a single tower speaker category, which is well seen with our vast range of products.”

To enrich your user experience, the speaker can also be controlled wirelessly with a remote which enables you to change tracks, adjust volume, and control the system at your convenience from a distance. Furthermore, you also have dedicated control buttons on the speaker itself to facilitate better usage.