Zebronics launches unique DJ Speakers, Monster Pro X15L

Zebronics introduces its newest ‘Monster Pro X15L’ DJ Speakers, designed to make the musician on a budget as well as the established musician, sound awesome.

If you like your music really LOUD, Monster LOUD then 2.0 DJ tower speaker is built for you. Suited both for House Music and professionals, the 2-way speaker system is integrated with a whooping 200W RMS of total output and 38cms full range drivers and 2.5cms horn tweeters that delivers a roaring sound output without even slightest distortion, even at the highest volumes deepening your Music experience.

Bringing the perfect confluence of sound and Light, the speaker is bound to charm your guests with the Multi Color dancing LED Lights to the tunes. Equipped with advanced DJ functionalities the disc cut speaker sports 7 Band Equalizer, with extremely balanced and natural sound. The Deep setting makes the bass response even more impressive. The speaker on the top panel also comes with Multimedia controls – volume, bass and treble control keeping your music personalised to you.

Speaking on the launch of the DJ Speakers, Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics, says, “We are thrilled to bring the DJ Speakers, designed and tailored exclusive to the upcoming festive season. For those who say DJ Speakers are impossible in a small budget we prove them wrong. Power packed with pure unadulterated music experience, it’s impossible to beat the ZEBRONICS MONSTER SOUND”

With several connectivity options, which includes Bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX x 2, keep your music connected. It also comes with Dual Mic Input X 2 Wireless Mic for the karoke session along with the strings of Guitar that ensures its Party all night.