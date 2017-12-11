Zebronics Launches Vintage Design in Modern Outlook, Portable Wireless Speaker ‘Buddy’

Zebronics, India’s leading supplier of IT peripherals, Audio/Video, and Surveillance products introduces its newest ‘Buddy Speakers’ for Rs.1699/- the newest buddy for everything musical!

This light-weight & portable wireless Speaker weighs just 630gms, makes it easier to be carried around anywhere and everywhere. Ergonomically designed compact, the speaker sports LED Display along with RGB LED light, that accesses all parameters of the color spectrum to optimize and personalize your listening experience.

Packing the enough Oomph, to fill a small to medium sized room, the speaker won’t even disappoint you when in Outdoor. The 5watts RMS output in very compact size, brings alive an audio experience that comes alive with depth and immersion, making you appreciate the aural wonders of technology.

The Buddy speaker runs on built-in rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours of music and offers bluetooth wireless connection for ultimate accessibility. With 3 hours of continuous playback, the speaker looks small, sounds BIG with nonstop Music. The speaker also comes with built in FM in it to just enjoy live streaming music anywhere. Constructed with multiple connectivity options like USB/MicroSD/AUX the speaker makes listening to music easier with the 10 meter range for wireless connectivity.

Speaking on the launch of Buddy speakers, Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics, says, “Yet again, comes another small wonder from Zebronics, which promises nothing but BIG Sound. Scoring full on good looks with good Music, the speaker is designed to make heads turn, crafted for pure musical performance”