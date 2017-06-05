Zebronics ropes in superstar Hrithik Roshan, as its Brand Ambassador

Zebronics announced the very popular Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. The brand acclaims Hrithik Roshan as a true exemplification to its philosophy, of marrying technology with style, designed for today’s fashionable and tech savvy youth.

On one hand, Hrithik is known for being a perfectionist and on the other, Zebronics stands true to its promise of superior quality and design. Blending both shall take the brand to unseen heights.

Throughout his movies we’ve watched him seamlessly blend into the persona regardless of whether he’s a hunk or a superhero or royalty. This correctly is reflective of Zebronics a product which is high-quality ranking, delivering optimum performance.

Speaking on the association, Rajesh Doshi, Director, Zebronics said, “Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the indisputable choice for our brand. He is a versatile actor with youthful enthusiasm and positive inspiration, that shall bring new vigor/dynamism to the brand to further expand our customer reach”

“His distinctiveness underlines the true epitome of our proposition and needless to say we are thrilled and excited to have him on board. He has always been the trend-setting star ‘always ahead’, like our brand attitude” adds further.

Commenting on his coming on board as the brand ambassador for Zebronics, Hrithik Roshan said, “It’s amazing to see how Zebronics has grown & celebrated with the Indian Youth, tailoring solutions for the dynamic lives of today’s generation. Apart from my love for acting, Music drives me to do more and what better fit than Zebronics which is now synonym to Audio products in India. I am glad to become a part of Zebronics family”.

Apart from the launches and promotions, Hrithik Roshan shall also be involved actively with brand communication across platforms. Zebronics plans to roll its brand campaign with Hrithik Roshan shortly this year.