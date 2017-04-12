Zebronics stands TALL with ‘Hard Rock 3’ Tower speakers

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd once again brings ‘Good Looks’ to the centre of sound with its advancing range of Tower speakers; Hard Rock 3 Tower speakers. Your friends will be jealous – your neighbours will be pissed, with the speakers that stand tall to pump out thunderous sound that fills a room with lifelike sound.

Intended to flawlessness, with a built-in amplifier with audio crossover, the speakers guarantee to produce excellent sound quality. The speaker compliments every room and set up. With its unique LED Display and Glamor design, the good looks remain its key highlight.

Transform your living room into a concert hall with Crisp Highs and deep bass, which includes quad 20cms Woofer, dual 16.5cms mid range driver and 2cms Tweeter for highs.

Easily grab those extra eyeballs with these three way speaker system offering a correct frequency response. Hard Rock 3 comes with built in audio crossover, its three-way acoustic design, helps to fill your space with a loud, clear ,powerful sound and give you a blathering time.

Blast your favorite tunes, the speaker inspires a creature vibe in the atmosphere that will leave an impact on everyone that beholds this prized ownership. The speakers offer Bluetooth connectivity, USB, SD, MMC slot alternatives. They are Magnetically shielded for use with PC monitor, DTH or blu ray player and TV without any interference.

Commenting on the launch of Hard Rock 3 Speakers, Pradeep Doshi, Director Zebronics India adds, “We are excited to bring an extension to our very popular Hard Rock Series of Tower Speakers with Hard Rock 3. The speaker is the perfect blend of style with serious audio chops. The Hard Rock 1 and 2 has gotten a very good response from the market, which prompted us to launch the Hard Rock 3. Hard Rock is the flagship tower speakers series from Zebronics and comes loaded with features.”

With circular Control pod at the top and packaged dual wireless mics for the endless karoke night, you can connect two more wired mics for the endless karoke nights. The speaker is additionally designed for consistent multi-functional usage along with the fully functional Remote Control, wherein you also have advantage of controlling the speaker from anywhere in the room.

If ultimate value is what you are after, the Hard Rock Tower 3 are hard to beat. The product with one year warranty is available with leading retail stores in India.