Zebronics Unveils 60cms LED TV, ZEB-2410MI

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd announces yet another outstanding addition to its LED TV Portfolio, unveiling its latest ZEB-2410MI 60cms(24) LED TV, that brings the ultimate Home Theatre experience in your living room, making you feel like you are right there in the moment. With uncompromising pictures and slim design Zeb 24inch is a true masterpiece for every budgeted need.

Find all the entertainment you can dream of, from the concert hall to living room, ZEB-2410MI is the perfect blend of aesthetics and functional beauty.

– Enjoy every detail with perfect clarity, featuring the advanced HD 720P resolution, that gives you the sharpest images with vivid colors offering you a captivating viewing experience. Bringing the balance to the contrast shades is 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It also comes with fast response time of 5ms. Furthermore, you can also mount the television on any of your walls easily as per your convenience for a luxurious viewing experience.

Integrated with built-in Bluetooth support, enjoy complete wireless freedom with the ZEB-2410MI LED TV. Stream your favorite songs stored in your smartphone directly onto the televisions powerful speakers without the hassle of having wires around.

With 10W RMS total sound output, the television will instantly transform your living room into a home theatre. Enjoy precise, crisp & crystal clear audio quality whether you are watching a movie, TV show or simply listening to music.

Project any digital content from your camera, USB Drive or hard disk drive right onto your television with its USB support in the television, you also have HDMI Connectivity that lets you use this television as a computer monitor in an instance, furthermore with the 3.5mm earphone connectivity options you can use your favorite headphones & enjoy endless songs & movies without even disturbing your partner.

If you are worried about high energy bills but you don’t want to sacrifice picture quality for low energy consumption, the Zebronics 24″ LED TV is a fantastic option. The energy saving feature works great without sacrificing any image quality, keeping your viewing pleasure intact.