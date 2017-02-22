Zendesk Invests in Manila; Opens New APAC ‘Customer Experience Hub’

Zendesk, Inc. announced the launch of a new office in Metro Manila providing capacity for over 200 people, creating a ‘Customer Experience Hub’ for the APAC region. The APAC region is a key focus for Zendesk with paid customer accounts growing by over 35% year-over-year as of the end of 2016. The number of employees grew by over 50% during the same period.

Zendesk chose Manila as its regional customer experience hub because of the access to a local pool of highly skilled, technical talent with strong English language ability. The local employees provide highly technical support and are part of a global team enhancing customer experience around the clock.

“The launch of the new office in Manila shows our commitment to grow in what is an important market for us for both customer experience and sales,” said MikkelSvane, founder and CEO, Zendesk. “We’re expanding into a space four times bigger than our previous location, with double the seats, in a unique and sustainable tower in Metro Manila. This investment also means we are able to contribute to local job creation.”

Zendesk first opened its offices in Manila in 2014 with a small team focused on sales, support and pre-sales. Located in the heart of Southeast Asia, the Zendesk Manila office is now made up of a talented and skilled workforce that has expanded to five times the size since the initial launch.

The new office is located on the 30th floor of Bonifacio Global City in Net Park Building, a 48-story green and sustainable corporate tower in Metro Manila. It measures over 2,200 square meters and, with the increased capacity of the office, provides Zendesk’s Manila team the opportunity to continue to grow.

As part of the office opening, Zendesk also launched the Zendesk Neighbor Foundation in-region partnering with Hands on Manila, an umbrella organization that works to connect volunteers with a variety of nonprofit organizations.

“CSR is a key part of Zendesk’s culture. The launch of the Manila chapter of the global Zendesk Neighbor Foundation continues our commitment to supporting the communities in which we operate,” said Tiffany Apczynski, VP public policy and social impact, Zendesk. “This year, the Zendesk Neighbor Foundation is planning to give approximately 4,000,000 PHP in grants in Manila, and the local team has committed to 1,000 volunteer hours to support local causes.”

Modeled after Zendesk’s CSR program at its San Francisco headquarters, the Manila community volunteer hour commitments will focus on charities that promote workforce development and technical literacy, and improve education and professional development for underserved youth.

The new Asia Pacific headquarters joins four other Zendesk offices in the region: Zendesk’s Asia Pacific Development Centre based in Melbourne, the APAC commercial headquarters in Singapore, and a sales office in both Tokyo and Bengaluru.