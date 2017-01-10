Zyxel Introduces Premium Switch Series for Bandwidth-Sensitive Deployments

Zyxel has announced the availability of the XGS4600 Series, as an upgrade of the current XGS4500 Series. The XGS4600 Series is a premium line of 28-port Gigabit Layer 3 Managed switches with 4 SFP+ Uplink that come in two models: XGS4600-32 and XGS4600-32F.

802.11ac has changed the way businesses support the large quantity of devices connecting to their corporate networks. Such demands are commonly found in hotels, schools, SMBs and many other places where activities like multimedia streaming, VoIP, video surveillance and constant connectivity among multiple users can easily overload the network and reduce business productivity.

The Layer-3 stackable XGS4600 Series comes with Gigabit connectivity and four integrated 10-Gigabit SFP+ slots that enable high-speed uplink connections. The Product Series also features dynamic routing to simplify cross-subnet communications to significantly expand network coverage as well as network resiliency, helping users to cope with complex business operations.

“As every enterprise’s networking ally, Zyxel XGS4600 Series helps reduce maintenance efforts as well as the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for enterprise users”, said Crowley Wu, senior AVP of Zyxel Networking Business Unit. “Today’s mobile devices are consuming more bandwidths than ever, so naturally the business segments where heavy bandwidth activities happen all the time are turning to Zyxel for solutions.”