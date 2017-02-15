UTT Outshines International Big Names in China’s 2016 Most Valuable Brands of Enterprise WiFi Solution Providers

UTT Technologies Co., Ltd. was recognized 16th in the latest China’s Most Valuable Brands of Enterprise WiFi Solution Providers last November, surpassing Brocade, Netgear, Juniper and TP-Link for the second year in succession. Released by China Internet Weekly under Chinese Academy of Sciences, this annual ranking was based on a study of 100 enterprise WiFi solution providers from three perspectives, including brand perception and recognition (iBrand), engineering and technological convergence (iSite) as well as value proposition and industry leadership (iPower).

UTT is well recognized by the local market thanks to its 15-year engineering experience and dedication to networking products and solutions targeting small and medium-sized business in China. With rich product lines of wireless access points and controllers, PoE switches and gateways, UTT’s solutions provide enterprise-level high-performance WiFi features, including interference rejection, load balance/failover, seamless roaming and wireless client isolation.

UTT made its first debut in this China Most Valuable Brands of Enterprise WiFi Solution Providers in 2014, ranking 32th, followed by 22nd in 2015.

“The China Internet Weekly’s ranking affirms our efforts to offer enterprise-level but cost-effective wireless solutions to accelerate SMB’s digital transformation,” said Yinwei Ou, UTT’s Director of Global Markets, while packing for Convergence India 2017. “We are confident to help our India partners to satisfy their SMB customers with competitive products and services in the New Year.”