LENOVO UNVEILS THINNEST 2-IN-1 YOGA BOOK

Lenovo launched the Yoga Book, the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1in

India. Designed for on-the-go users, the Yoga Book is built for mobility while not compromising on productivity. The Yoga Book is a result of a fresh look at the changing needs of consumers, without being limited by the constraint of fitting these needs in any particular form factor. Therefore, it actually builds on the limitations of a tablet as well as

a laptop and gives the perfect blend of content creation and consumption

capabilities.

“Today, consumers no longer separate their activities into productivity and entertainment and Lenovo believes devices should adapt to the evolving usage trends to blend everything together.” said Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director – Marketing, Lenovo India, “The Yoga Book takes a fresh look at what the consumer seeks, without being limited by the existing categories of devices or the need to be within the boundaries of one of those form factors. We are sure it will redefine the computing space and offer traditional notebook, 2-in-1 and tablet buyers a first-of-its-kind option that matches their lifestyle”.

With two panels that open up like an ultrathin notebook, the Yoga Book is unconventionally slender and light years removed from any device that you’re accustomed to using on the go or while sitting in your home. As the world’s thinnest 2-in-1, the Yoga Book is 9.6mm closed, tapering to 4.05mm at its slimmest edge – a thickness of just under three pennies. And because it’s also the lightest 2-in-1 in the world at 690 grams (1.52 pounds), the Yoga Book is made to match the mobility of a smartphone, so you can easily hold and carry, just like a book. The thin and light design, 13-hour battery life and a watchband hinge that folds 360 degrees. And if users don’t feel like working, they’ll have a top-of-the-line entertainment tablet to keep them company, with a 25.7 cm IPS FHD screen, high-quality sound enhanced with Dolby Audio Premium and 64GB of memory.

Users can now write with the real-pen accessory that holds real ink tips onto a piece of paper or notepad covering the multi-use keyboard panel, or as a stylus when applied straight onto the panel. The multi-use keyboard and real-pen accessory recreate the natural feel

of drawing flat on a paper surface instead of directly onto a computer screen, without having to block parts of the art work with the hand or stylus.

Finally:

Constructed from a combination of magnesium and aluminium alloys, the

Yoga Book is robust in build and guaranteed to turn heads. As with all

Yoga products, it has the distinctive watchband-style hinge, the Yoga Book

form offers a smooth, seamless transition between the four modes –

Browse, Watch, Create and Type. The Yoga Book with Windows is available

in Carbon Black.