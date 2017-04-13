A10 Networks Launches ‘Harmony’ to Management of Secure Application Services

A10 Networks introduced a significant solution that offers multi-cloud, multi-service management that brings to life its ongoing vision of harmonizing application delivery and security.

The new developments center on the A10 Harmony application delivery and security platform, offering a multi-tenant, highly scalable controller architecture that incorporates real-time analytics at a per-app level and central management and orchestration of secure application services across hybrid environments – from physical data centers to public, private and hybrid clouds.

The new A10 Harmony platform’s controller and analytics capabilities fundamentally change the way secure application services are delivered, protected, and managed. Because A10 Harmony uniquely spans traditional data centers and clouds, it is now the industry’s only controller-based platform that can deliver analytics, configuration and orchestration across such hybrid application environments.

At the heart of this solution are advanced, per-application analytics capabilities tied to the company’s new A10 Harmony Controller. The controller now collectively integrates analytics for A10’s hardware and virtual Thunder portfolio and cloud-native Lightning offerings. The centralized visibility and intelligence derived from per-app analytics across this portfolio greatly increase the efficiency of A10 customers’ operations teams in enhancing end-user experience. A10’s per-app analytics help improve capacity planning and optimize IT infrastructure for customers with elastic cloud environments, and among other capabilities, help dramatically shorten troubleshooting times and proactively provide alerts on performance or security anomalies.

“A10 now offers a unique solution that bridges the traditional challenges customers have of managing multiple applications across multiple data center and cloud environments,” said A10 Networks CTO Raj Jalan.” We are giving customers the visibility, performance, and security across this on-premise and cloud spectrum that they demand.”

“As a result, our customers have agility and flexibility as their app and business needs evolve. Our expanded A10 portfolio delivers the level of agility customers need to efficiently and effectively manage secure application services, the flexibility they need to continuously meet emerging needs, and the scalability to satisfy their performance requirements.”