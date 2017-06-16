ACER inaugurates 3rd Exclusive Store in Chennai

Following the success of its first two stores in Chennai, ACER, the leading laptop and PC player in India, announced the launch of its another exclusive store in Chennai. The new store opened its doors to the public on 16th June, 2017 at Trinity Shopping complex at Ashok Nagar – Chennai. The company collaborated with Comcare, one of the leading entities dealing in computer and computer accessories in this region.

Situated in Ashok Nagar, the store will help Acer to take the retail store experience to a wide base of customers where they can get expert consultation from trained professionals for their PC hardware purchase. The store will sell a wide range of Acer laptops, 2 in 1s, convertibles, desktops, projectors and monitors.

Addressing the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India says, “With the launch of our third store in Chennai, we intend to provide a seamless experience to our customers and empower them to have hands on experience on Acer’s latest range of products. South India represents the new destination of growth and we look to expand our footprints in different parts of the region in order to reach out to our customers”

The exclusive store launch is a part of the company’s constant efforts to provide its customers with an interactive and informative buying experience by investing in the gamut of training sales personnel, in-store merchandising, ranging of new high end models, sales enablement and attractive offers for its products. Acer inaugurated numerous Acer exclusive stores across India within a year. The company has also developed robust plans focusing on marketing strategies, attractive pricing and retail expansion with an aim to enhance excitement, engagement and experiential purchase for the customer.

Acer’s passion for innovation and customer-centricity has taken the company to unprecedented levels, and the company is well poised to change growth orbits and venture into new horizons.