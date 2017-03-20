ADATA Releases SD600External 3D NAND SSD

ADATA Technology launched the SD600 external SSD, which uses high quality 3D TLC NAND to offer 256GB and 512GB variants. The drive reaches speeds of 440MB/s read and 430MB/s write, easily outpacing external HDDs. It weighs a mere 90g for convenient portability, and works driver-free with Windows PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Android. The SD600 is available in all-black and red-black color schemes, and employs impact-resistant materials in its sporty design to support active lifestyles.

True to its athletic look, the SD600 delivers 440MB/s read and 430MB/s write. Even in the best of circumstances, internal and external mechanical hard drives cannot hope to come close to that. Approx. four times faster than spin drives, the SD600 shortens load times and results in smoother-performing games and applications whenever quick asset streaming is essential.

Within the SD600 lies 3D TLC NAND Flash. ADATA and the industry as a whole are moving to 3D/stacked memory, as it offer increased density, reliability, and longevity compared to older 2D/planar memory. The SD600 arrives in 256GB and 512GB capacity configurations.

Thanks to the integration of performance-sustaining DRAM cache and SLC cache, the SD600 does not slow down or throttle when faced with heavy operational loads or large files. SLC cache is of particular interest, allowing a portion of the drive capacity to operate in pSLC mode (pseudo single-level cell), which is very useful for handling high priority operations.

The stylish and sporty SD600 weighs only 90g, less than half the weight of even light external hard drives. Users can easily place it in everything from pockets to backpacks without being burdened or inconvenienced. Connecting to devices via USB 3.1, the SD600 is fully driver-free compatible with Windows desktops and laptops, Xbox One, PS4, and Android. It is made of impact-resistant materials to add a layer of protection in case of drops, falls, or bumps experienced in active lifestyles