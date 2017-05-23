ADVANCED LIMELIGHT ORCHESTRATE PLATFORM DELIVERS HIGHEST-QUALITY INTERNET VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Limelight Networks, Inc. announced significant new performance and functionality advancements to the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. By optimizing purpose-built software and services, the Orchestrate Platform offers breakthrough delivery performance, even over congested or changing network conditions — all without requiring special client-side code.

According to Gartner, a lack of fixed network infrastructure in many emerging markets will drive a continued mobile-first approach to infrastructure deployment with more than 80 percent of broadband connections over wireless through 2020, making mobile content delivery performance critical.

“Consumers worldwide are taking control of their video viewing experiences. They want to choose what to watch and when to watch it. And they expect it to be delivered flawlessly on any device,” said Anil Kumar, Managing Director at Cinesoft. “With the Orchestrate Platform, we can meet those expectations because we’re able to deliver the best viewing experiences over any network connection to people anywhere.”

The Limelight Orchestrate Platform is built on a global, private backbone network with the speed, capacity and availability to deliver the experiences today’s audiences demand. The platform includes integrated content delivery, web acceleration, origin storage, video management, cloud security and support services. The unique combination of global private infrastructure, advanced software, and expert services surpasses other content delivery networks (CDNs) to enable today’s and tomorrow’s workflows and put audience experiences first.