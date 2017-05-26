Atos and Dell EMC Join Forces to Address the Growing IoT Market

Atos announced they are joining forces to address the growing Internet of Things (IoT) and business analytics markets. This collaboration is based on best-in-class hardware and software from Dell EMC combined with the Atos Codex, a complete set of solutions and capabilities to design, build, run and secure smart data business services, data platforms and Internet of Things. The offering will initially focus on North America and Europe.

By 2020, nearly 40% of IoT-related revenue will come from services according to Markets and Markets. This number is expected to increase annually due to an increasing need for IT consulting and support. IoT professional services accounted for $57 billion in 2016 and are expected to reach $158 billion by 2021, a CAGR of over 22%.

The unprecedented growth in connected devices, the data generated and the applications generating value out of these connections will need a strong offering in end-to-end service management, considering the enormous size and complexities of the networks generated by the Internet of Things.

Yugal Joshi, Practice Director at Everest Group: “Atos’ approach to enabling IoT use cases for achieving operational efficiency, customer engagement, and business transformation meets a clear market requirement. Its capabilities across the IoT stack, enhanced by strategic investments, partnerships, such as with Dell EMC, and experience in executing large-scale projects drives continuous value delivery and improved business outcomes for the customers.”

Atos and Dell EMC are working together to build an IoT service management framework to allow customers to be always in control and to be assured that all users can continuously create value from their connected devices. The service management framework will be called Atos Codex IoT Services.

The Atos Codex IoT Services framework will contain a catalogue of services including management of devices, connectivity, data and storage, change and release control, incident management, service desk and support, and the operations to increase resilience against failures or disturbances. These services will be delivered with user-defined service levels, including the necessary security measures for access management and data encryption. The framework also defines an architecture blueprint, containing hardware and software solutions from Dell EMC as well as software solutions and integration services from Atos.