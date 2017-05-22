Atos celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day at its innovation centers worldwide

As part of its Wellbeing@work program, Atos marks Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), a worldwide community-driven effort with the goal of raising the profile of digital accessibility and people with different disabilities celebrated across the globe on 18th May. Atos helps raise awareness by organising events across six Atos sites worldwide.

This year’s sixth edition of GAAD takes on an international dimension at Atos with events organised in six Business Technology Innovation Centers (BTIC) of the Group: Dallas (USA), London (UK), Madrid (Spain), Paris (France), Pune (India), and Vienna (Austria), with live streams options and captions for the hearing-impaired. Key partners and clients will support and present at the events. Atos Business Technology and Innovation Centers are a showcase for the future, offering exclusive access to live examples of the best of business solutions and innovation, such as smart mobility, enterprise social networking, big data analytics, and agile cloud-based workplaces. Scientific Community members support the event with the latest innovations available.

Olivier Cuny, EVP General Secretary at Atos says : “As part of our wellbeing@work and Corporate Social responsibility strategy we are proud to be an active participant in GAAD. We show our continued commitments towards our clients and employees, in creating a pleasant working environment and working conditions, in which every individual will thrive. It is crucial to show how digital innovations can assist all employees to make the best use of their talents. Today in our events, which are accessible for individuals, we demonstrate in our innovation centers worldwide the innovations which can be deployed”.