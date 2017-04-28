Atos launches breakthrough AI engine to transform the IT service desk experience

Atos has launched the Atos Virtual Assistant (AVA) leveraging a next-generation artificial intelligence engine to automate and expand our IT Service Desk offerings and provide a better user experience as well as enhanced productivity. Built on a strategic partnership with CogniCor, a Barcelona-based innovative AI company, AVA is designed to transform user support as more clients move into adopting a digital environment.

Uniquely tailored for Atos’ customers, AVA delivers machine learning capabilities in the Cloud, and enhances the end-user experience by automatically answering IT service desk and data center requests in record time through a virtual agent.

AVA not only solves client issues immediately but also anticipates what may occur in the future based on collected trend data such as IT tickets, FAQ and guide books as well as user-generated content. Crawling the web, the AVA platform is constantly delivering the most accurate and available solution.

As a result, AVA helps reduce time-to-answer and improves service desk efficiency through a higher quality contact with deep knowledge of key customer issues and the steps needed to resolve them more quickly.

“Among all our AI partners, CogniCor’s platform has the perfect match to Atos’ portfolio of digital workplace services,” said Michael Kollar, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and Global Head of Cloud Engineering for Atos North American Operations. “AVA is thus redefining the way Atos is interacting with its clients by being able to learn exponentially over time from all internal IT data available and provide a better overall customer experience.”

Leveraging its capabilities in deploying enterprise virtual agents using machine-learning, cognitive methods and Natural Language Processing (NLP), CogniCor will serve as a co-innovation partner with Atos to deliver additional AI solutions for Atos’ customers that enhance the user experience by automating processes where possible.

“Our proven AI platform, deployed by several leading brands and built on our proprietary patent pending cognitive deep learning stack, is a genuine differentiator in the market.,” said Dr. Sindhu Joseph, CEO and Cofounder, CogniCor. “This partnership significantly enlarges our horizon in North America by supporting Atos’ clients throughout their IT automation journey.”