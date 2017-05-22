Avaya redefining communication in the age of Digital Transformation

Avaya showcased the first edition of ‘Experience Avaya- Delhi Chapter’ at The Eros Hotel, Nehru Place. During the conference, Avaya leaders shared and discussed Avaya’s vision of “Leading User Defined Experience in the Digital World” with its customers and partners. The highlight of the event was a preview of what communication in an organization could look like in the age of Digital Transformation.

The conference introduced customers and partners to innovative technologies and business solutions that Avaya is developing to drive digital transformation in India, using live demo sessions. The leadership team from Avaya led the session and discussed the company’s business growth and innovative strategy in India.

“Customer experience is driving every major business decision for most enterprises, and for a good reason. Avaya’s expanded portfolio addresses customers’ growing demand for digital transformation, software-based solutions and smart analytics, while offering compelling migration paths for both partners and customers. In the age of intelligent engagement, Avaya has proven to be a smart digital accelerator, redefining itself to keep up with the emerging demand for digital with customers now looking for platform-based solutions rather than simply standalone products,” said, Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, India and SAARC.