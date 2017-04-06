BICSI India District Conference 2017 to focus on Digital Transformation and ICT Ecosystem

BICSI announced that, its India District Conference will be held on April 13, 2017 at The Westin, Mumbai. Paul Weintraub, Vice President of Global Development & Support, BICSI will be delivering the inaugural address highlighting how BICSI is gearing up to serve as a powerful facilitator of digital transformation, catalyzing the growth of the ICT industry and strengthening the professional community. Gautam Balakrishnan, Vice President and Head – Smart Cities Business, Tata Projects Limited, will convey the keynote address.

Featuring a series of technical programmes, the conference would offer rich opportunities for dialogue, debate and knowledge-sharing through workshops and keynotes thus maximizing greater engagement with the industry, while showcasing latest innovations, best practices in networking / ICT design, infrastructure challenges & solutions. The dedicated product pavilion will give attendees a closer view of conference exhibitors’ latest products and services. The 2017 BICSI cabling skills challenge will also be held concurrently and all current installers and technicians will be eligible to participate.

The annual conference will feature intriguing discussions on; trends and developments in Smart Cities business, Category 6A, latest standards and new cable categories, FTTH, increasing datacenter efficiency and market analysis for 100G datacenter network cabling. During the conference a panel discussion on ICT skill initiatives would provide multi-dimensional insights on quality education & training to ICT industry professionals. The expected 400 plus audience would largely represent end-users, system integrators, installers, consultants, distributors and OEMs from the ICT Community, members of BICSI and various other Indian IT and software industry associations.

“We are in the most disruptive era of information technology. Leading-edge technologies, high performance networks and intelligent infrastructure is shifting boundaries to create greater collaboration,” said Ninad Desai, District Chair, BICSI India. BICSI conference will bring together stakeholders from across the communications industry spectrum to enliven and debate the latest technology trends & standards and present the digital transformation in its entirety, he added.

BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ICT industry serving professionals, including designers, installers and technicians. Through courses, conferences, publications and professional registration programs, BICSI staff and volunteers assist ICT professionals in delivering critical products and services, and offer opportunities for continual improvement and enhanced professional stature.

The technology conference & expo is supported by: CommScope, Belden, Fluke Networks, Ilsintech, PDR Videotronics, Pentair, Rosenberger, Netrack, Digisol and Siemon.