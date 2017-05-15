Bitdefender blocks world’s most aggressive piece of ransomware with next-generation detection technologies

Users under threat from an ongoing global ransomware outbreak that has targeted Windows computers in more than 70 countries can keep their systems safe with security software such as Bitdefender and should make sure to get the latest patches from Microsoft, experts say. The WannaCry ransomware encrypts files in the PCs it infects. Attackers demand a ransom be paid in exchange for decryption.

“This particular ransomware is correctly identified and blocked by 30% of the AV vendors using current virus definitions,” said Ivanti’s Phil Richards, cited by The Mirror. The expert mentioned Bitdefender as one of the solutions effective against WannaCry.To stay safe, you should also keep your Windows system updated with the latest security patches from Microsoft via your Windows system’s auto-update feature.

The attacks have caused major disruption to hospitals, telelcom companies or gas and utilities plants. Among the organisations that took the worst hits is the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.