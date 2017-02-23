Bitdefender consumer and business products receive top awards from AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives

BD Software Distribution (BD Software), the Country Partner for Bitdefender in India, has announced that Bitdefender’s flagship Bitdefender Internet Security has won an “Outstanding Product” award from independent analysis firm AV-Comparatives while Bitdefender’s Endpoint Security solution won the Best Performance 2016 Award for corporate users from the prestigious independent analysis firm AV-TEST.

Bitdefender Internet Security received the joint highest scores in testing throughout 2016 of 19 leading security software products securing “Outstanding Product” title. It also took the Gold Award for its performance in Real-World Protection and other awards in the categories of Performance, File Detection, False Positives and Malware Removal.

“Bitdefender is well-known for the quality of its products and it’s a very well-respected name among our testers here at AV-Comparatives,” said Andreas Clementi, CEO of AV-Comparatives. “Its performance in each category of testing was outstanding, earning it our Advanced+ rating across the board.”

Earlier this month, Bitdefender’s flagship enterprise security solution, Bitdefender Endpoint Security won another big title – the Best Performance 2016 Award for corporate users from independent organization AV-TEST.

The award recognized the “superb performance” and “remarkable results” of Bitdefender Endpoint Security in six exhaustive rounds of testing throughout 2016. The corporate user solution has now won AV-TEST’s Best Performance Award for three straight years.

“The fact that you don’t need to trade good protection for speed in the protected systems was impressively demonstrated by Bitdefender’s Endpoint Security solution in our annual year-long tests,” Guido Habicht, the CEO of AV-TEST, said in announcing the awards.