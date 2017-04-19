Bitdefender helps Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Clean Ransomware

BD Software Distribution (BD Software), the Country Partner for Bitdefender in India, along with its channel partner Peritas IT Solutions have announced closing deal for providing 200+ licenses of Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security to Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs (P) Ltd, one of the leading spring manufacturers in India.

The IT infrastructure of Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs is now secured by Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security, a premium security solution of GravityZone family. The company switched to Bitdefender GravityZone enterprise security solution from another security vendor as it was facing issues with malware infections.

Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs opted for award-winning Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security known in the market as #1-ranked security solution with the simple centralized management of workstations and servers.

“Last year we come across a situation where we received an invoice generated from one of our Supplier’s mail ID stating that there was a change of his bank account. The further damage was averted by immediately alerting the supplier. Later we came to know that not only his e-mail ID was hacked, but also his system got infected with Ransomware due to which he lost all his official files,” said Sridhar Rao, DGM-IT, Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs (P) Ltd.

For Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs, one of India’s largest manufacturers of quality springs and a part of the MG Brothers Group which is a 60 year old enterprise operating across business sectors, maintaining excellence in product design and manufacturing as well as continuity of processes were some of the most important priorities.

Hence, securing IT infrastructure from potential breaches was crucial for company’s IT department. Bitdefender GravityZone enterprise security solution could meet all company’s requirements for a robust and efficient security solution.

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security is a bundle of security services designed for small and medium businesses, combining #1-ranked security with the simple centralized management of workstations and servers.

“Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security is a powerful and simple security solution to protect businesses,” said Zakir Hussain Rangwala, Director of BD Software. “While you don’t need to be an advanced IT admin to manage Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security as it can be installed in minutes and managed by users with no IT background, we believe in providing extra support to our partners and their customers whenever they need it.”