CA Technologies Named an Overall Leader in Adaptive Authentication

CA Technologies announced it has been named an “Overall Leader” in Adaptive Authentication in the recently released Leadership Compass report from KuppingerCole, a leading analyst firm for identity and access management.

CA Advanced Authentication was evaluated for the report, which assessed solutions focused on adaptive authentication — the process of gathering additional attributes about users and their environments and evaluating the attributes in the context of risk-based policies.

“CA Advanced Authentication is quite flexible: it is available as a standalone product, but also integrates with CA’s and other IAM vendors’ products. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, where it is fully multi-tenant,” John Tolbert, lead analyst at KuppingerCole, wrote in the report. “With a risk engine that analyzes up to 200 risk factors, and a self-learning user behavior profiling capability to facilitate continuous authentication, CA Advanced Authentication is a clear pick for shortlists when looking for an adaptive authentication solution.”

In the “Leadership Compass: Adaptive Authentication” report, KuppingerCole calculated leaders in four categories: innovation, market presence, product and “overall.” Overall leaders were determined based on a combined rating of innovation, market presence and product. In the product segment, CA received the highest scores of “strong positive” or “positive” for security, functionality, integration, interoperability and usability.

“We’re seeing significant and growing demand for adaptive and continuous authentication,” said Mordecai Rosen, senior vice president and Security business general manager, CA Technologies. “This next generation of analytics-powered authentication is the key component to a future without passwords.”