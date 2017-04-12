Cisco Inaugurates Cyber Range Lab in India

Cisco India inaugurated its Cyber Range Lab in Gurgaon, India. The Cisco® Cyber Range Lab aims to provide highly specialized technical training workshops to help security staff build the skills and experience necessary to combat new-age threats. Dr. Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India, inaugurated the Cyber Range Lab in the presence of Dinesh Malkani, President, Cisco India and SAARC at the Cisco India Summit 2017.

The demand for cybersecurity experts has grown three times faster than any other IT job role, and training a cybersecurity workforce is a priority for many organizations. As per a Cisco report, there are more than 1 million unfulfilled security jobs worldwide currently, and the lack of skills and training hinders organizations from deploying advanced security. Thirty-one percent of organisations in India (24% globally) believe that a high requirement of various certifications is a barrier, and 29% of organisations in India consider their workload too heavy to take on new responsibilities on cyber security (23% globally), according to a Cisco study.

As cybersecurity threats have become more complex, targeted and persistent, modern cyber defences require proactive security operations run by highly trained staff with the experience and expertise to detect and disrupt sophisticated threats. Cisco® Cyber Range will immerse people in simulated real-world cyber-attacks to train them on how to properly prepare for, respond to, and manage a broad variety of threats. This experience can be leveraged by companies, academicians, customers and government and their security teams.

Cisco Cyber Range Lab will use 200-500 different types of malware, ransomware and 100 attack cases to deliver realistic cyber-attack experiences. The facility can be accessed virtually from any part of the world and will be a living lab of technical knowledge for network security and how to mitigate cyber attacks.

As part of the Cyber Range experience, Cisco has designed real-world scenarios to help clients experience, defend against and shut down cyber-attacks. The scenarios will also help train organizations with the necessary steps required to respond quickly in the wake of an incident, right from addressing a basic threat to a highly sophisticated one, monitoring and analysing malware infections and providing actionable information and intelligence to customers.

Dinesh Malkani, President, Cisco India and SAARC, said, “With the launch of Cisco Cyber Range, we are helping our customers to be prepared to identify and mitigate a threat before it becomes a crisis. The Cisco Cyber Range Lab is now a reality for customers looking to find an advantage against the growing legions of cybercriminals and next generation threats. The Cyber Range Lab in India underlines our commitment to secure and partner with India in its digital transformation.”