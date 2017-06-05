Citrix Strengthens India Leadership Team

Citrix announced the appointment of Rahul Arora as sales director, cloud networking, enterprise sales, India Subcontinent. In his new role, Rahul will be responsible for the performance of Cloud Networking portfolio at Citrix for Indian & SAARC markets. He will work closely with customers and partners to accelerate adoption of Citrix’s innovations in application delivery networks, WAN optimization and virtualization; as customers are looking at virtualizing their data center networks.

Commenting on this appointment, Parag Arora, area vice president & country head, India Subcontinent, Citrix, said, “Today, where the market is dominated by disruptive technologies like mobile, cloud and analytics, formulating a strategy to deliver business applications optimally and securely, is vital to drive business success. I am confident that Rahul, with his vast experience will help strengthen our focus on the networking segment and contribute to the growth of the business.”

Speaking on his appointment, Rahul Arora, sales director, cloud networking, enterprise sales, India Subcontinent said “I am excited to be a part of the Citrix team and look forward to working with some great industry minds. The technology landscape is rapidly evolving with digitization witnessing an accelerated growth graph. Citrix with its dynamic portfolio is in a great position to serve the market needs by providing secure solutions which are easy to assimilate. I look forward to working with customers, technology partners / OEMs and partner community alike to create mutually beneficial relationships.”

With 18 years of experience, Rahul joins Citrix from SevOne, where he served in a business development role as regional director – India & South Asia. Previously, Rahul held sales roles at AkamaiTechnologies, Radware Limited and Transition Systems to name a few. Rahul holds an Advance Diploma in System Engineering from APTECH.