Citrix Unveils Innovations at Citrix Synergy to Power the Future of Work

Organizations that harness the full potential of their people will drive business success that will power the future of work. According to a recent Oxford Economic Research study, executives who supported virtual work and mobile business strategies outperformed their peers across a wide range of business metrics, including higher revenue growth and profits, reduced expenses, increased employee retention and better customer satisfaction.

To help businesses drive transformational performance and greater employee engagement, Citrix is announcing new secure digital workspace offerings at Citrix Synergy that will power the future of work, enabling customers to reimagine where and how work happens – and what connected ‘things’ are involved.

New Citrix innovations include enhanced user experience capabilities in a unified, secure digital workspace; new mobile, software-defined networking and analytics services in the Citrix Cloud and advanced document workflows. In addition, Citrix is introducing a new intelligent security framework geared to secure and simplify access and control of the apps and data people need to work.

“The industry continues its rapid shift toward cloud and mobile-first strategies to boost workforce productivity and drive end user satisfaction. In fact, recent IDC research shows that in 2019 enterprises will spend $2.1 trillion on technology and services to implement and manage digital transformation initiatives,” said Robert Young, research director, IT Service Management and Client Virtualization Software, IDC. “To help drive customer success in the future of work, Citrix has an opportunity to create exceptional end user experiences while providing IT with empowering tools to drive change, processes and policies.”