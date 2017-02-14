Corero Network Security Announces Alliance with Juniper Networks

Corero Network Security announced it has entered into a technology alliance partnership with Juniper Networks. This relationship enables the combination of Corero’s real-time DDoS protection product, the SmartWall Threat Defense System (TDS), with the Juniper Networks® MX Series routers and QFX Series switches to create highly scalable DDoS mitigation solutions that serve as an integral component of service provider and enterprise networks.

Juniper Networks’ routing and switching solutions are utilized in more than 50 percent of Corero’s real-time DDoS protection deployments, with the largest joint customer operating 720Gb of DDoS mitigation capacity. As a result of Corero’s relationship with Juniper, organizations can take advantage of these proven solution designs for highly scalable and flexible DDoS mitigation capacity at the enterprise or provider network edge.

Ashley Stephenson, Corero CEO noted, “In working with Juniper Networks, we are able to address a significant concern for many Internet connected enterprises or providers – how to build the capability of preventing DDoS traffic from entering and disrupting their network-based services into their IP infrastructure.” Ashley continued, “Corero wants to work with leading network vendors to make DDoS mitigation an integral component of any well-engineered Internet facing network design. Juniper Networks, with its global footprint in this market, is a perfect fit for Corero as we continue to establish SmartWall TDS as a leading DDoS solution.”

“Corero is combining its real-time DDOS mitigation solutions with Juniper’s MX routers and QFX switches to construct and operate a DDoS protected provider edge with superior response time, price and performance,” said Vinod Sundarraj, senior director of product management at Juniper Networks.

“By combining Corero’s real-time DDoS mitigation solutions with our Juniper Networks MX router IP infrastructure we were able to construct and operate a DDoS protected provider edge with unprecedented response time and price/performance.” Commented Paul Pintiliescu, European Director, M247 Limited.