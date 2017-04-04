CP PLUS Gears Up for INTERSEC Saudi Arabia

CP PLUS is all set for one of Asia’s biggest Security, Safety and Fire exhibition, INTERSEC, which is making its debut in Saudi Arabia. The event will be hosted from May 2-4, 2017 at the Center for Forums & Events in Jeddah.

“CP PLUS has been a part of INTERSEC since the very beginning. One of Asia’s biggest names in Security, Safety and Fire Exhibitions, INTERSEC today stands as a platform where some of the best technologies in the surveillance and fire safety are exhibited. We are eagerly looking forward to this event as this will be our first elaborate showcase in Saudi Arabia”, expressed Yogesh B. Dutta, COO, CP PLUS.

Hosted by Messe Frankfurt, INTERSEC has emerged as a leading security& safety exhibition worldwide. It hosts more than 1,280 exhibitors with visitors coming from 127 countries from the world over, making it the largest international event.

Saudi Arabia being one of the fastest growing security & safety markets lately, INTERSEC aims to introduce to the kingdom the host of technologies and innovations available insecurity and fire safety globally. This implies immense opportunities for global industry players like CP PLUS.

With an already strong presence in various parts of Middle East, this exhibition will only strengthen CP PLUS’ presence in the region. This time around CP PLUS aims to focus on Smart Home automation, Safety Designs in Buildings, and Perimeter & Physical Security.