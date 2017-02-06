CP PLUS Wins Over its Audience at INTERSEC Dubai 2017

As always, CP PLUS staged a stellar show at the INTERSEC 2017 hosted in Dubai. One of the biggest trade fair for Security, Safety & Fire Protection globally, INTERSEC hosted more than 1300 participants and thousands of security patrons as visitors from the world over this year. CP PLUS, with its innovative range of security solutions, roped in immense appreciation and was the most spoken about amongst the security patrons present. The 3 day show, starting 22nd through 24thJanuary, was held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“Being a part of INTERSEC has always been a delight, and this year has been no different. Our showcase was immensely appreciated at the event. The enthusiasm and inclination that patrons express towards our showcase encourages us to bring to the table, more innovative products and solutions that value add and make lives easier and secure”, mentioned Mr. Aditya Khemka, CEO, CP PLUS.

At INTERSEC this year, CP PLUS showcased some of its most popular makes and their latest innovations, including Thermal Cameras for all weather surveillance; Mobile DVRs and NVRs that offer effective surveillance for all kinds of mobile vehicles; Intrusion Alarms; Video Door Phones; Time & Attendance; EzyKam cameras: a range of compact cameras that offer hassle free surveillance on your smartphone; 4K Cameras, DVRs and NVRs that offer revolutionary clarity; and Body Worn professional security cameras.

The CP PLUS arena saw a packed audience through the 3 days of the exhibition, concluding another great year at INTERSEC.