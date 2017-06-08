CyberArk announced new CyberArk Channel Partner Program offerings to enhance partners’ privileged account security expertise and ability to drive new business opportunities in India. In addition, newly-announced distribution partners Inflow Technologies and M.Tech will bolster channel support.

“As one of the largest, fastest growing markets in the world, and with high technology adoption, India is a country with tremendous potential for CyberArk,” said Rohan Vaidya, regional director, India, CyberArk. “The scale and of scope of attacks on the most valuable data within organisations means cyber security is an increasingly important board-level issue. CyberArk’s ability to break the cycle of cyber attacks by delivering a critical layer of security will enable businesses across India to implement proactive security strategies.”

The channel plays a critical role in delivering CyberArk’s best-in-class privileged account security solutions to joint customers, raising awareness and triggering new business across the region, including key vertical industries such as financial services, energy and healthcare. New CyberArk Channel Partner Program offerings include:

CyberArk University: New Technical Certification, Expanded Course Offerings: CyberArk is expanding its Global Certification Program for sales and technical learning, recently adding a new CyberArk Certified Delivery Engineer (CDE) option.

CyberArk DNA: Data-Driven Insight to Increase Deal Impact: Partners using the CyberArk Discovery and Audit (DNA) tool can generate comprehensive reports for customers and prospects identifying privileged accounts on the network as well as privileged passwords – including hard-coded passwords in applications and scripts – and their status in terms of policy compliance.

Partner Portal: All CyberArk partners can register for user access to the CyberArk partner portal. With a wealth of resources and training to support partners in selling CyberArk solutions, the Partner Portal also incorporates competitive financial rewards, such as deal registration, for the CyberArk partner community.

CyberArk also welcomes two additional distribution partners, bolstering coverage and support for channel partners and their customers in India. Inflow Technologies and M.Tech join iValue to enhance CyberArk’s distribution structure in India.

“CyberArk’s approach to helping secure the network allows customers to get ahead of attacks and prevent escalation before real damage is done, instead of wasting cycles constantly reacting to cyber threats,” said Rajesh Kumar, business head, Inflow Technologies. “With this relationship, our channel partners will now be able to offer CyberArk solutions to their customers. We are optimistic about the opportunities that this partnership brings in and we shall focus on partner enablement and reach, ensuring that the benefits of the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution are accessible to customers across key regions.”

“M.Tech is excited to be a distribution partner of CyberArk in India. CyberArk’s technology has significant demand in India across all industries, but primarily in the financial services, energy, retail and healthcare markets,” said Bhavin Bhatt, regional director, M.Tech. “Partnering with CyberArk means M.Tech is one step closer to completing the entire IT security stack. With the cutting-edge technology of CyberArk and the expertise and reach of M.Tech, this partnership will solve key security pain points for our joint customers.”