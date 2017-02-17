D-Link introduces a bouquet of 4G Connectivity devices

D-Link (India) Limited announced the introduction of 4G LTE (4th Generation Long Term Evolution) Dongles & Routers in India. The new set of connectivity devices by D-Link support the latest 4G mobile communication standard thereby allowing users to enjoy wireless Internet access at a much higher speed, and since these are unlocked devices they work with all service providers.

The newly introduced D-Link 4G range of products include DWR-222 (4G LTE USB Adapter), DWR-910 (4G LTE USB Router), DWR-932C (4G LTE Mobile Router) and DWR-921 (4 Port 4G LTE Router).

“The roll out of 4G services has revolutionized internet & data connectivity in the country. As the second largest mobile market in the world, India is in the forefront when it comes to embracing new technology & innovation” said Anoop Jarial, VP – Product Marketing, D-Link India Ltd. “Our aim has always been to empower customers with the latest in technology. Our 4G range of unlocked devices will act as a gateway to high-speed internet & media content” he added.