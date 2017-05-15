Dell EMC Introduces New All-Flash Storage Systems

Dell EMC announced at the recently concluded Dell EMC World 2017 in Las Vegas, major updates across its market-leading storage portfolio designed to provide IT departments with the technology they need to modernize their data center and begin their journey to transform IT.

As the business drives new digital initiatives, IT must transform to accommodate massive growth in structured and unstructured data, maintain the performance and reliability of key business applications, deploy a new breed of cloud-native applications and support increasingly complex workflows. To satisfy these diverse demands Dell EMC provides a diverse, best-of-breed portfolio – there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all.

Dell EMC announced major platform refreshes to its flagship enterprise storage platform, VMAX, as well as the next generation XtremIO purpose-built All-Flash array. Dell EMC also announced the next generation of Dell EMC Unity, its best-in-class midrange All-Flash array and the new SC5020 best-in-class midrange hybrid array, as well as Isilon scale-out NAS arrays.

“With these new offerings in high-end, midrange and unstructured data storage, Dell EMC is bringing best-in-class performance, value and economics to customers’ IT organizations,” said Niladri Saha, General Manager – Modern Infrastructure Sales, Dell EMC India. “The speeds and feeds are impressive, but more importantly, customers of every size, every budget and every stage of IT Transformation can harness the power of enterprise-class storage to move their business forward.”