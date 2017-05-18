Dell EMC Launches Integrated Data Protection Appliance and Expands Cloud Data Protection Portfolio

Dell EMC announced new data backup and protection solutions that enable customers to ensure data is secure, backed up and protected against disasters and outages. The new Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA), a purpose-built, pre-integrated and turnkey appliance that converges protection storage, software, search and analytics in a single appliance, provides data protection across a wide ecosystem of applications and platforms, and offers native cloud-tiering for long-term retention. In addition, Dell EMC also rolling out new capabilities to its cloud data protection portfolio to enable customers to simply and effectively protect and back up their data anywhere, anytime.

Efficient data protection is not easy to accomplish with many of today’s solutions, where there is often complexity in the setup or the need to manage multiple point solutions for different applications, platforms or data silos. Often, there are multiple products to manage (e.g., backup software, backup servers, search servers and multiple vendors), which can result in lengthy and time-consuming deployments, siloed data protection environments and complex and expensive management.