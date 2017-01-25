Dell EMC wins CIO CHOICE 2017 Honor & Recognition in 14 Categories

Amidst a gathering of 400+ CIOs and ICT Business Leaders Dell EMC has been recognized with CIO CHOICE 2017 Honor & Recognition in 14 categories.

The annual event in its 5th edition focusses on companies based or operating in India and received more than 200 entries, from a wide array of public and private ICT Vendor companies, both Large as well as Small & Medium Enterprises and from a variety of geographic regions in India. CIO CHOICE 2017 Honor & Recognitions were presented in 52 categories, recognizing 28 distinct ICT Brands. KPMG is the knowledge partner of CIO Choice 2017.

Winners of CIO CHOICE 2017 were determined by an independent CIO voting survey from across the country on product performance, customer satisfaction and continued customer service. It is a recognition and validation that CIOs can trust because it is ‘By the CIO and for the CIO’. It offers the CIO community an authentic aid to finding and considering the most preferred and stable products, services and solutions. Having earned the honor to wear the CIO CHOICE logo ICT vendors will be enjoying new media campaigns and amplified CIO exposure resulting in increased sales.

“CIO Choice trust seal is a Gold Standard and validation from the CIO community as it is the Voice of Customer in the recognized brand as a Trusted Partner and displays Customer Centricity,” said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President at Centre Of Recognition & Excellence.

DELL EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies. This provides a trusted foundation for businesses to transform IT, through the creation of a hybrid cloud, and transform their business through the creation of cloud-native applications and big data solutions. DELL EMC services customers across 180 countries – including 98 percent of the Fortune 500 – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud.

“We are honored and delighted to receive this recognition from the CIO community in India. Dell EMC continues to represent the trusted standard in creating strategic business value to CIOs through the innovative use of technologies. These awards are recognition of our continuous effort to demonstrate excellence across all our products and solutions even in the most demanding and dynamic IT environments. I would like to thank all our partners, customers and importantly the CIO CHOICE panel for selecting us.” said Rajesh Janey, President & Managing Director, India Enterprise, Dell EMC.

“Dell EMC represents a customer centric organization with leadership positions in 20 Gartner Magic Quadrants,” said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, India Commercial, Dell EMC. “Our breadth and depth of technology expertise in India is clearly reflected in how our customers and ecosystem partners value us and the CIO CHOICE award is a manifestation that our long-term, customer centric strategy is working. We are committed to building the industry’s most modern portfolio of end-to-end solutions for our customers in India.”