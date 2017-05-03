DIGISOL launches 16 Port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with External Power Adapter

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the launch of its 16 Port Fast Ethernet Desktop unmanaged switch designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor. The DG-FS1016D-A comes with 16 x 10/100 Mbps ports, offering solutions for accelerating bandwidth needs of small Ethernet workgroups. The switch uses store and forward packet-switching technology which offers reliable data transfer. This switch is ideal for network connectivity for the SOHO Environment.

This Switch also allows for auto-sensing and auto negotiation of highest available speed (10/100Mbps) and duplex mode, providing an automatic and flexible solution for the network. These intelligent ports detect the network speed and auto-negotiate between 100BASETX and 10BASE-T, as well as between full and half-duplex.

The DG-FS1016D-A switch operates without any configuration. The built in auto-negotiation feature of the switch will adapt its speed (10/100Mbps) as per the Remote host connected to its port. Each port supports Auto MDI/MDI-X operation for uplink ports which eliminates the need for cross over cables or dedicated uplink ports. This features gives true plug-n-play operation by reducing most common cabling errors during installations. Any port can simply plug to a server or a switch, using the usual straight through twisted-pair cable.

With its backplane capacity of 3.2 Gbps, data transfer is at an average of 200 Mbps per port at full duplex mode allowing every node to perform at their maximum performance.