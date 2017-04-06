DIGISOL launches Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Media with 4 PoE Ports & 1 SM fiber port

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., announced the launch of its four port Fast Ethernet PoE unmanaged switch with one single mode fiber port designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor. The switch has a sturdy and compact desktop design. Thus the DG-FS1005PF-20 is an ideal solution for small Ethernet workgroups and applications requiring PoE along with long distance fiber Connectivity.

The DG-FS1005PF-20 switch offers 4×10/100 Mbps Fast Ethernet ports with Power over Ethernet support. These PoE ports are IEEE 802.3af compliant and can supply up to 15.4 watt per port. The existing Ethernet cables can be used to power up IEEE802.3af compliant network devices. This eliminates the need of an external power source and power cabling for such devices. The switch provides flexibility to users for connecting a PoE or non PoE device. The PoE devices connected to switch can be easily identified by the separate PoE LED status indicators for each port.

The switch uses store and forward packet switching technology which ensures reliable data transfer. The switch also supports automatic MDI/MDI-X detection which eliminates the need of a cross over cables or dedicated uplink ports.

The DG-FS1005PF-20 switch offers an fiber uplink port (SC connector) which can transmit and receive data over single mode fiber up to a distance of 20KM.

The auto-negotiation and auto-sensing feature of the switch eliminates the need to manually configure the switch for optimum performance. Auto MDI/MDI-X feature eliminates the need of using a crossover cable or dedicated uplink port. These features enable the switch to operate out of the box without any manual Configuration.

The switch supports data transfer at an average of 200Mbps per port in full duplex mode. This allows every node to perform at their maximum performance.