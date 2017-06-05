DIGISOL launches high speed 4G LTE Broadband Modem Adapter

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., announced the launch of its new high speed 4G LTE USB adapter offering download speed up to 150Mbps. Ideal device for network users on the go. The DG-BA4305 gives freedom to access Internet Anytime Anywhere with advanced features like Text Messaging (SMS)*, Mass Storage, Phone Book, etc.

You can carry your valuable data even if you are roaming using the 4G USB adapter as a portable storage device. This adapter has a Micro SD slot and can hold a Micro SD card up to 64 GB for data storage. You can also store the downloaded data directly to the 4G USB adapter using a Micro SD card*

Built in drivers with compact design for speedy & hassle free installation. Connect & enjoy the Network within no time. There is no additional hardware/software installation. Just Connect & Enjoy the Hi-Speed of 4G Network with all advanced features within no time.