F-Secure launches Channel Partner Incentive Program “SELLATHON”

F-Secure announced the launch of its Channel Partner Incentive Program 2017 – named “F-SECURE SELLATHON – Sell To Win” for its India channel partners’ field sales team. The incentive program was launched amidst much fanfare at F-Secure Annual Gala Partner Event held on 18th Jan, 2017 at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Chennai, attended by over 200 channel partners across India.

The program aims to incentivise channel partners’ sales teams to augment their performance and reward them on selling F-Secure award-winning security solutions. The entire program runs on a fully automated online system where the process of sale data punch in, reward point credits and redemption is managed effectively. Each participant gets a unique seller ID and login credentials. On every successful sale of eligible F-Secure product, the participant earns reward points which then gets credited to their respective accounts. The reward points earned can be redeemed for attractive gifts at various slabs. The program also provides to earn higher reward points at 2x, 3x and 4x to hit higher slabs for more attractive gifts.

“F-Secure India corporate business has had one of its strongest years in 2016 delivering market beating growth rates on both customers and partners. We’ve engaged with many potential partners in all the regions who’ve been actively contributing to our positive growth. Through Sellathon, we aim to incentivize the efforts of our channel partners field sales team, who actually are our extended team facing end customer, and make their sales journey with F-Secure more rewarding and enjoyable. What could be more exciting for a sales guy than to earn handsome rewards while selling world-class security from the industry leader” added Sanjay Khera, Head Channel Marketing, APAC.