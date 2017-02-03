F5 Delivers Application Security for the Digital Economy

F5 Networks introduced security solutions that provide visibility, context, and control to overcome today’s evolving threats. In a digital-driven economy, applications deliver business services for a variety of access points and locations, opening up new risks and attack vectors—particularly as IT teams extend security and encryption capabilities across cloud, data center, and hybrid environments.

“Business leaders across different sectors are increasingly cognizant of how powerful applications and data assets can be in the journey to achieving agility demanded from the shift to the digital economy,” said Mohan Veloo, CTO, Asia Pacific, F5 Networks. “However, the breakneck pace of innovation and adoption of connected devices, and an insatiable appetite for new technology introduces new problems in the form of increased attack vectors to the broader economy. More than ever, organizations need to rethink traditional security architectures, to focus on areas of greatest vulnerabilities – their applications and users.”

The majority of web/application traffic is now encrypted, meaning any attempts to address application security via traditional methods alone are severely limited. As a result of widespread encryption—including its nefarious use as part of complex, targeted attacks—protecting customers and data now requires deep insight into application traffic and user behavior, sophisticated threat intelligence and response strategies, and practical access controls for applications and data. With these elements in mind, F5 is adding to the company’s comprehensive security solutions.