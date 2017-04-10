Fortinet Expands the Security Fabric with Enhanced Software-Defined Wide Area Networking Capabilities

Fortinet announced the latest expansion of its Security Fabric, featuring enhanced SD-WAN functionality that is integrated with Fortinet’s proven security capabilities. FortiOS version 5.6 consolidates advanced security with software-defined networking functions. This integration enables distributed enterprises to simplify their infrastructures, reduce WAN costs and securely provide their users with direct access to the public cloud, datacenter and SaaS services they need to successfully compete in the digital economy.

Facing the increasing access and connectivity demands of today’s digital economy, businesses are looking to SD-WAN solutions to overcome the limited scale, higher costs and increased complexity characteristic of traditional WAN architectures. Despite these advantages, many enterprises are hesitant to adopt SD-WAN solutions due to the security concerns of allowing direct access to sensitive SaaS services and data, along with rising threat trends like SSL encrypted malware, ransomware and an ever-increasing volume of advanced intrusion attempts.

Fortinet’s enhanced SD-WAN solutions address these challenges by consolidating its Security Fabric protections with SD-WAN functionality to reduce complexity without sacrificing security effectiveness or network performance. Deployment options include FortiGateEnterprise Firewalls and FortiHypervisorsto give distributed enterprises the flexibility to tailor implementations to meet their individual security and networking needs.

Fortinet delivers these enhanced SD-WAN capabilities leveraging its proprietary Unit to accelerate security and networking-specific tasks. This optimized architecture delivers deep security analysis and inspection capabilities that meet and exceed enterprise-class, general-purpose CPUs that power competing products.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Increasing adoption of public cloud requires Wide Area Networking infrastructures that can reliably and efficiently connect branch offices to corporate resources.SD-WAN technology offers flexible connectivity options, quality of service features, automated network connection services and simplified deployment to keep up with the shifts in enterprise traffic usage. The benefits and capabilities of SD-WAN are now built into FortiOS 5.6 to deliver a seamlessly integrated solution that simplifies our customers’ transition to a more flexible, scalable and secure software-defined network infrastructure.”