Fortinet Extends Security Fabric Automation, Visibility & Control to Cloud

Fortinet announced that it has extended the performance, automation, visibilty and management of theFortinet Security Fabric into all types of cloud environments, spanning private and public Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds toSoftware-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications.

According to a recent survey by ESG Research, 62% of cybersecurity professionals say it is difficult to get the same level of visibility into cloud-based workloads as they have on their physical networks, while 56% state that their organization’s current network security operations and processes lacks the right level of automation and orchestration needed for the cloud. In order to achieve the scale, elasticity, and efficiency benefits of the cloud, the data and security elements across all environments must be integrated, visible and able to share intelligence to ensure automated protection.

Fortinet has extended core capabilities of its Security Fabric architecture to enable businesses to experience the same level of cybersecurity and threat intelligence incloud environments as they do on their physical networks. Part of the FortiOS 5.6 software release, the latest enhancements deliver elastic, end-to-end cloud security for enterprises and service providers:

Unmatched Security Performance for Private and Public Clouds: Fortinet’s virtualized FortiGate has been significantly enhanced to deliver cloud-scale performance for private and public clouds. The virtual machines (VM) now deliver up to 3X faster per-core through put than previously benchmarked, with increased capacity options of 16, 32, or more CPU cores in a single VM. The FortiGate virtual appliance also provides the world’s fastest VM performance at up to 132 Gbps on six cores, when accelerated with Fortinet Security Processing Units (SPU).New value-priced offerings also enable 20-30% savings while still delivering the same improved VM performance.

Public Cloud Security Automation through On-Demand and Autoscale: As more businesses offload IT infrastructure to the cloud, on-demand consumption models help shift CapEx to OpEx, enabling more strategic reinvestments back into the business and better control of cloud infrastructure. Fortinet Security Fabric virtual solutions deliver complete content and network protection and are now on-demand through Azure Marketplace. Additionally, Fortinet solutions with enhanced auto-scaling and orchestration capabilities are available for both AWS on-demand and BYOL, further enabling elastic workloads and automated security that scales up or down as required.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “Companies are building out flexible and scalable infrastructure with the use of private and public clouds. As such, maintaining a strong and consistent security posture is essential. Fortinet is enhancing its security capabilities across private, infrastructure and application (SaaS) clouds through its Security Fabric. This ranges from increased scalability, new public cloud features and SaaS visibility via a new CASB offering, delivering optimal security performance at cloud-scale.”