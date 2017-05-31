Fortinet’s annual SAARC Partner Conference unveils new business opportunities with Security Fabric

Fortinet, conducted its annual SAARC partner conference in Bangkok, Thailand and recognized top partners for their outstanding achievements in 2016. The conference discussed in depth the threat landscape and the need to provide customers a collaborative solution that works together to monitor their network, share information, and respond to threats no matter where and when they occur.

At the conference attended by 150 partners from 4 SAARC countries (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal), Fortinet unveiled new business opportunities with its Fabric Ready Partner Program that brings together best-in-class technology alliance that allows partners to deliver pre-integrated, end-to-end security offerings that are ready for deployment. The Fortinet Security Fabric with an open and cooperative ecosystem of solutions will allow partners to Bundle, sell, and deploy solution sets without the burden of significant costs and resources usually required for validating technology integration when delivering multi-product, multi-vendor solutions to customers. Provide customers with solutions that are faster to deploy, coupled with reduced operational expenses and technical support costs.

The conference had business and technology sessions where Fortinet gave pointers to partners to expand their offerings and maintain their competitive advantages. Fortinet also provided assets and guidance to resellers looking to enter new security markets. At the end of the conference, several partners expressed greater confidence in developing a wide range of security services to offer their customers while increasing their engineering productivity and profitability.

“We have over 1,200 registered partners in SAARC and everyone’s contribution has been valuable in the phenomenal growth that Fortinet has experienced in the last year,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, SAARC at Fortinet. “I wish to extend my gratitude to all partners for their dedication and achievements in 2016. Fortinetwill reinforce its ongoing investments in R&D, support and professional services and will work together with partners to provide the best cyber security to our customers.”