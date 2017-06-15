Fujitsu Positioned by Gartner as a Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services Leader in Europe

Fujitsu announces it has been named as a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing (DCO) and Infrastructure Utility Services (IUS) in Europe1. This marks the fifth year in succession that Fujitsu has been included in this leadership quadrant by Gartner.

This Magic Quadrant evaluates the abilities of leading service providers to deliver data center managed services across Europe – including data center outsourcing and infrastructure utility services. According to Gartner, Magic Quadrant leaders including Fujitsu “perform skillfully. They have a clear vision of the market’s direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. They shape the market, rather than follow it.”

Fujitsu believes that achieving leadership status in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services is a powerful validation from an independent third party of how its deep heritage in traditional Data Center Services has evolved.

Fujitsu is focused on creating Hybrid IT environments for its customers, towards the goal of providing the perfect balance of traditional and cloud-based services. Cloud computing is at the heart of Fujitsu’s vision for Hybrid IT, as the engine for digitalization, enabling the use of digital services such as the Internet of Things, Big Data, and the mobilization of workforces. The advantage of a Hybrid IT environment is that systems of record are fully integrated, to provide robustness, control and governance. Together, Fujitsu’s next-generation Hybrid IT solutions provide organizations with increased agility, while also driving efficiencies due to utility-based pricing.

Duncan Tait, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP and Head of Americas and EMEIA at Fujitsu, says: “We’re thrilled that Gartner has once again recognized our Data Center and Infrastructure Services. Fujitsu offers the ideal foundation for organizations looking to drive truly transformative change. We believe that Gartner has positioned Fujitsu in the coveted leadership quadrant as a reflection of how we are working together with customers to co-create seamless Hybrid IT landscapes. These provide the best balance of traditional and cloud-based services, and enable customers to migrate to the cloud at the scale and pace that’s right for their business.”

As a leading global outsourcing provider, Fujitsu employs thousands of experienced professionals around the world – providing a blend of local knowledge, automation and offshore efficiencies – and project teams who have transformed hundreds of data centers as well as thousands of IT systems.

Today, Fujitsu operates more than 160 data centers and more than 25 trusted cloud data centers spanning every region of the world and serving customers in all sectors and all major countries. The blended Fujitsu approach of offshore and onshore resources can be tailored in accordance with customer priorities to deliver benefits such as cost efficiencies, increased agility and risk reduction.